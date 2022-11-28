SingularityNET Trading Up 0% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and $631,334.50 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,153.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00236674 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

