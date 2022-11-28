Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 5,360.7% in November

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 5,360.7% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance
WINR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Simplicity Esports and Gaming
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplicity Esports and Gaming (WINR)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.