Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 5,360.7% in November

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 5,360.7% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance

WINR traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

