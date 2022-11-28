Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 2,687.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, an increase of 2,687.2% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2,591.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 798,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 373,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 239.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 423,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.