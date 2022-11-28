Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Increases By 1,433.3%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

GDO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,639. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.