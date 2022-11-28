Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Increases By 1,433.3%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
GDO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,639. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
