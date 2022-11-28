Short Interest in Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Increases By 870.0%

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 870.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Trimax Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXN remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. Trimax has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Trimax Company Profile
