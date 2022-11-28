Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Drops By 72.6%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the October 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Shares of TIRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.