Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Grows By 176.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,423.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

