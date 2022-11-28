Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 82.8%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.69) to €37.00 ($37.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($43.16) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 2.4 %
SCGLY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.90. 81,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,407. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
