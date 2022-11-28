Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Drops By 91.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the October 31st total of 132,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SenesTech Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.86. 318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,203. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.