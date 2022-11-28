Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Grows By 183.6%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the October 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 175,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safran has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

SAFRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($119.39) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

