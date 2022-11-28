Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Declines By 87.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RVLGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. 39,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

