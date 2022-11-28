Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Declines By 87.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RVLGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. 39,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Revival Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Revival Gold
