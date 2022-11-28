Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Decreases By 89.9%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 916,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLGN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,875. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

