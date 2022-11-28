Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Drops By 72.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.