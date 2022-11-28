Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Decreases By 86.1%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $59,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,324 shares in the company, valued at $27,527,163.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $706,722. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.