Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Decreases By 86.1%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $59,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,324 shares in the company, valued at $27,527,163.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $706,722. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.74.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also

