Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expands By 496.4%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 496.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 684,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $34.76.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.