Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expands By 496.4%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 496.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 684,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $34.76.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
