Short Interest in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Rises By 5,400.0%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of JATT Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JATT Acquisition by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 298,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Price Performance

JATT remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. JATT Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

