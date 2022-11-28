Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Expands By 900.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

GNNDY traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $73.13. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.75.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.