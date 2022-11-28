Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 1,250.0%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CETY remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 47,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About Clean Energy Technologies
