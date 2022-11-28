Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 1,250.0%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CETY remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 47,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

