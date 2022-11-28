Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 2,416.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 2,416.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($37.84) to GBX 3,250 ($38.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 14,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

