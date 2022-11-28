Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Drops By 69.8%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ASOMY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($10.88) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 800 ($9.46) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.37) to GBX 1,072 ($12.68) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.15) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.89.

ASOMY stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

