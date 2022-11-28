Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Grows By 222.2%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.32.
About AirNet Technology
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirNet Technology (ANTE)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.