Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Grows By 222.2%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

