Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Declines By 90.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the October 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of AGLXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0384 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Featured Articles

