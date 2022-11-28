Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 11,250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Shimano has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

