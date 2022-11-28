Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

SIHBY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0765 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.