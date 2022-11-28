Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 2,022.6% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sharp Price Performance
Sharp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.03.
About Sharp
