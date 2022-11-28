Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 2,022.6% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sharp Price Performance

Sharp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

