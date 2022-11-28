SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGSOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,390.00.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Performance

SGSOY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,687. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.