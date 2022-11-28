Seiren Games Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,395.19 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and $13,395.19 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

