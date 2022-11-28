Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 103,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Secoo Trading Down 17.1 %

NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.32. 527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

