Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Reduced by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $47.22. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,576. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

