Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,576. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.