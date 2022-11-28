Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Lowered by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.7% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX remained flat at $56.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

