Scholarship Coin Price Reaches $0.0054 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $78,591.44 and $150.27 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.09 or 0.07441013 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.84 or 0.29538579 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,557,825 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00539798 USD and is up 10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

