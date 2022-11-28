Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,238,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,391,421 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 2.07% of Schlumberger worth $1,045,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435,630. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

