Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.29. 2,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,698. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$984.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

