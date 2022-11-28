Rublix Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.14 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $382,313.38 and approximately $6.14 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.92 or 0.07611866 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00485001 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.96 or 0.29500065 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01817644 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.