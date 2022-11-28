Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWG. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.14) to GBX 370 ($4.38) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.73) to GBX 370 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.15.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NWG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.