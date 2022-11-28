Roth Capital Cuts Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Price Target to $3.00

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Assure stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 1,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO John Farlinger acquired 70,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assure news, CEO John Farlinger purchased 70,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Price purchased 67,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $40,627.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

