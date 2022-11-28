ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROCAR traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the second quarter worth $263,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 287,265 shares during the last quarter.

