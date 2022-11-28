Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 60.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 60.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RIVN opened at 29.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is 31.90. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 126.75.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

