Reviewing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Saul Centers and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Portland Estates 2 1 2 0 2.00

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.75% 14.67% 2.85% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Saul Centers and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.8% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.26 $48.39 million $1.65 25.82 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.