Reviewing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Glucose Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.04 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -4.36 Glucose Health $290,000.00 44.81 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 4 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ascend Wellness and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.88%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Glucose Health shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Glucose Health beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

