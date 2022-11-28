Request (REQ) One Day Volume Tops $4.10 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.31 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,173.55 or 1.00017298 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00236583 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08724635 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,945,436.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

