Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $87.34 million and $2.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,172.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00039919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00236681 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0900193 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,237,226.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.