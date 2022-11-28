Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 248,900 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 248,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $308,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,630. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

