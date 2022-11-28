Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.44% of National Beverage worth $202,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 67.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 4,279.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $51.10. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.09.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. Analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

