Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of CSX worth $335,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.91. 151,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

