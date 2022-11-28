Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,075,637 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,637 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Abbott Laboratories worth $458,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.83. 94,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

