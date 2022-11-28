Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $216.83 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 200.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Marriott International worth $216,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

MAR stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.