Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,000 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $524,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,522 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,313. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.