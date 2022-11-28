Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Zoom Video Communications worth $694,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,653. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $235.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

